Detroit Pistons Guard Named Among NBA's 'Hidden Gems'
Over the past few years, the Detroit Pistons have managed to collect a group of promising young talent. While some of these prospects are being labeled as future stars, one is considered among the league's most overlooked players.
Recently, the people at Bleacher Report compiled a list of ten NBA players who aren't getting enough attention. Among the mentioned hidden gems was Pistons reserve guard Marcus Sasser.
Sasser is an ignitable scorer and fiery shooter, but he's also a feisty defender and capable shot-creator. He should have a long future in this league, and if an All-Star selection or two isn't in the cards, maybe a Sixth Man of the Year honor could be.
Sasser was a first-round pick by the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2023 draft, but later was acquired by the Pistons. The 6-foot-2 guard went on to appear in 71 games last season, posting averages of 8.3 PPG, 1.8 RPG, and 3.3 APG.
Sasser brings a much-needed skill to the Pistons, outside shooting. As a rookie he shot just shy of 38% from beyond the arc on around three attempts per game.
Developing into an All-Star talent seems like a bit of a stretch for the undersized guard, but he could become a productive Sixth Man for the Pistons. Seeing that Detroit has a jumbo-sized guard in Cade Cunningham leading the charge, Sasser can seamlessly play with the starters and second unit.
In year two, Sasser looks in position to have a larger role under new head coach J.B. Bickerstaff. The Pistons have no clear backup behind Cunningham, a role that Sasser thrived in towards the end of last season. He strung together some impressive performances as a lead guard for the second unit. One of Sasser's best came in February against the Portland Trail Blazers when he notched 17 points and 11 assists off the bench.
Given the flashes he showed when given the chance to play extended minutes as a rookie, Sasser has a good case for being a hidden gem in the league. If he can take a step forward in year two, he might solidfy himself as a long-term piece for the Pistons.