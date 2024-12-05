Detroit Pistons Offseason Addition Tossed in NBA Trade Rumors
Could Paul Reed’s time with the Detroit Pistons end much sooner than expected? Recent NBA trade rumors suggest that might be the case.
As HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto wrote about every team’s top trade candidates, the Pistons had a few listed, including the 25-year-old center, who joined the team over the summer.
Reed didn’t exactly choose the Pistons. After his fourth season in the NBA, Reed was waived by the Philadelphia 76ers. The Pistons picked him up, taking on his non-guaranteed three-year contract.
While Reed has embraced his fresh start in Detroit so far, he hasn’t much playing time to make a difference. If the rumors are correct, it seems the Pistons aren’t exactly sold on Reed as a long-term fit.
“Reed is expected to be available ahead of February’s trade deadline,” Scotto reports. “Reed has a non-guaranteed contract this season and next season as well. Keep an eye on Reed as a potential salary filler in trade talks or to command a potential future second-round draft pick from a team seeking frontcourt depth on the trade market.”
The acquisition of Reed was a low-risk gamble for a young player with enough experience to offer the Pistons competitive depth. Over the last two years, Reed played steady minutes as a backup behind one of the NBA’s most dominant centers in Joel Embiid.
During the 2022-2023 NBA season, Reed averaged 11 minutes in 69 games. He produced four points and four rebounds throughout the year. In the playoffs, he averaged five points and six assists in 11 games. His postseason play helped Reed net a three-year contract offer from the Utah Jazz, which was matched by the Sixers.
Last season, Reed played all 82 games for the 76ers and even started a career-high 24 games. He produced seven points per game while coming down with six rebounds per game. He wasn’t as productive in the playoffs that time around, seeing the court for seven minutes per game in six matchups.
Reed’s future in Detroit depends on if the Pistons see a shakeup at center. So far, Jalen Duren’s third season has been up and down. As productive as Isaiah Stewart has been, he remains a potential trade candidate as well.
In ten games with the Pistons, Reed has averaged five points and two rebounds in about ten minutes per game. He remains out of the rotation for the most part.
If the Pistons decide to utilize Reed’s contract in future trade discussions, he could help with a $7.7 million salary. The veteran center is signed through 2026 and is set to make $8.1 million next year.