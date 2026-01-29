Detroit Pistons vs. Phoenix Suns Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Predictions, Injuries

Even without their two highest-paid players, this Phoenix Suns team is not to be taken lightly. Head coach JB Bickerstaff leads his Pistons into battle against Dillon Brooks, two-way combo guard Collin Gillepsie, and big man Mark Williams.

Suns guard Jalen Green has missed 42 of the Suns' 46 regular season games this season due to injuries. Superstar guard Devin Booker turned his ankle last week and has missed the past four games. Despite the adversity, head coach Jordan Ott has led the Suns to a 28-19 record going into this game. They look to defend home court against a Pistons team looking for their third consecutive win and their seventh win in eight games.

Phoenix currently holds the No. 7 standing in the Western conference, which puts them in the NBA Play-In Tournament. However, they're 0.5 games behind the No. 5 Los Angeles Lakers and one game behind the No. 6 Minnesota Timberwolves. The competition is tough in the west and Detroit looks to make their path to the playoffs just a little more difficult.

Jan 15, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) dribbles defended by Phoenix Suns guard Collin Gillespie (12) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

How to watch Detroit Pistons vs. Phoenix Suns tonight

The Pistons travel to Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix, Arizona to face the Suns at 9:00pm Eastern on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit, NBA League Pass, and Suns Live.

The last time Detroit faced off against Phoenix in the regular season was just two weeks ago on January 14. Pistons guard Duncan Robinson led his team in scoring, but Suns guard Grayson Allen led the game in scoring with 33 big points. Detroit won 108 to 105 in front of their home crowd.

Who is available to play?

Suns guards Jalen Green and Devin Booker will be out with a hamstring and ankle injury, respectively. Collin Gillepsie is also listed as questionable with a hand injury. Booker will have his right ankle sprain re-evaluated after one week. The injury occurred Friday against the Atlanta Hawks.

For the Pistons, veteran guard Caris LeVert is listed as questionable to play Phoenix due to an illness. LeVert has missed the past four games and is questionable to miss his fifth.

Betting odds and predictions

DraftKings Sportsbook currently has the Detroit Pistons as -4.5 point favorites against the Phoenix Suns on their home court. This means a bet on the Pistons to cover the spread would need them to win the game tonight by five points or more in order for it to be successful. Their money line odds are also listed as -180, which indicates they're not extremely heavy favorites, but Las Vegas certainly expects them to get the win.

ESPN Analytics give the Pistons a 59.6% chance to get the victory against the Suns. Detroit looks to extend their six-game lead on the Eastern conference. They come into this game against Phoenix with a 34-11.