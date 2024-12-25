Detroit Pistons Owner Makes Cade Cunningham Statement
Monday night felt like a good time for Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores to speak about his team. According to The Athletic’s Hunter Patterson, Gores spoke with reporters as his team worked on putting away the Los Angeles Lakers for the second time this season.
Not only did the Pistons pick up their second-straight win out West, but the veteran guard Cade Cunningham was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for the first time in his career.
Surprising? Not necessarily.
“I think that’s amazing—I am not surprised about Cade’s development at all,” Gores told reporters.
“Cade has basically always been this person and has this ability to step up above everything else. Even though most people are watching and, of course, acknowledging Cade’s success, I’m not surprised at all. He’s that guy.”
The Pistons invested a lot in Cunningham from the jump. When the star guard was entering the 2021 NBA Draft out of Oklahoma State, the Pistons spent their No. 1 overall pick on Cunningham.
While injuries affected his progress early on, his third season showed Gores and the new Detroit front office enough to make Cunningham a max contract offer.
Next season, Cunningham is estimated to make nearly $40 million. He looks like he’s worth every dollar throughout the first stretch of the 2024-2025 NBA season.
Not only is Cunningham having a career year, which could translate to having an All-Star appearance, but he’s leading the Pistons to a much more successful outcome compared to years past.
“Our young men are performing well,” Gores added. “They’re really stepping up to what Pistons basketball is about. We’re watching all of our young men. Cade is just evolving into the leader he’s always been. So I’m very proud of that.”
In 26 games, Cunningham has averaged 24 points, seven rebounds, and ten assists. He’s shooting the ball at a 45 percent clip from the field and 37 percent from three. The Pistons are one win away from tying last year’s total.