Detroit Pistons Pick Colorado Riser in 2024 NBA Mock Draft
For months throughout the 2023-2024 NBA season, the Detroit Pistons were expected to land a top-two pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. Even after finishing with the league’s worst record, Detroit’s lottery odds didn’t mean anything.
Lottery Day did not fall in Detroit’s favor. They ended up with the fifth-overall pick once again, which suddenly shook up the mock draft landscape.
For the most part, the Pistons have been viewed as candidates to take on NBA G League Ignite prospect Matas Buzelis. In Bleacher Report’s latest offering, the Pistons go in a different direction.
Following the 2024 NBA Draft Combine, it’s been suggested that Colorado wing Cody Williams is on the rise. Has he done enough during the pre-draft activities to boost him into the top five?
“The debate right now revolves around his ceiling, but scouts and execs sound like they won't be surprised to see a top-five team that values Williams' archetype and wants to bet on his development,” writes BR’s Jonathan Wasserman. “… Even a worst-case outcome for Williams can contribute with his efficient off-ball scoring and ability to guard wings and forwards. But given his age and reported character—plus the fact his brother Jalen appears on track toward blossoming into an All-Star—the Detroit Pistons could talk themselves into Williams' upside.”
Entering the NCAA, Cody Williams joined Colorado as a five-star recruit out of Arizona. His run in 2023-2024 was his lone set of collegiate action.
During his freshman season, Williams started in all but six of the games he appeared in. Spending 28 minutes on the court per game, Williams averaged 12 points, three rebounds, and two assists. He drained 55 percent of his shots from the field.
From deep, Williams was efficient on low volume. Putting up 1.7 threes per game, he knocked down 42 percent of his shots.
The Pistons showed a willingness to spend a top pick on a defensive-minded prospect, betting on a player’s offensive development in Ausar Thompson. Williams carries similar an outlook, as his defense stood out in the NCAA.
Even with four players off the board by the time they get on the clock, the Pistons will have plenty of decent options available to them. While Williams wasn’t a popular pick in the past, perhaps the recent week of events boosts the Colorado freshman’s value.