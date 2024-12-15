Detroit Pistons Player Named a Top 15 Trade Candidate at Key Date
On Sunday, the NBA reaches a key date as many players across the league become available for a trade. The Detroit Pistons have a few guys set to become eligible for a move.
Sir Charles in Charge listed out the Top 15 players who become eligible on December 15, adding Pistons forward Tobias Harris to the mix.
“During the offseason, the Detroit Pistons made the bold move of signing Tobias Harris to a rich two-year deal,” Michael Saenz wrote. “The hope was that Harris would emerge as a much-needed veteran presence on the floor and leader in the locker room. Even as the Pistons have improved this season, I'm not sure how pleased Detroit is with this signing.”
It’s valid to question Harris’ stance in Detroit, as Sir Charles in Charge does. After all, the Pistons invested a lot into the standout veteran, who was supposed to come in and become a focal point of the offense.
During Harris’s final season in Philadelphia, he averaged 17 points on 35 percent shooting from three. Many considered his last campaign with the Sixers to be a down year—even after he improved from averaging 14 points per game one season prior.
In Detroit, those key numbers are down. Through 25 games, Harris has averaged 13 points on 34 percent shooting from beyond the arc. After offering up over $50 million across two years for the 32-year-old, it’s difficult to imagine the Pistons are thrilled with the return on their investment at this time.
Although Harris is having a down year and is eligible to be a potential trade candidate this weekend, that doesn’t mean the Pistons are going to enter seller mode quickly. Right now, the Pistons are still trying to find their identity. If they are buying, keeping Harris might be a better bet since his leadership and value in other areas on the floor have been praised as a plus by coaches and teammates.
But if things quickly go downhill for Detroit, remaining on a rebuilding squad might not be in Harris’s best interest if the priority is playing winning basketball. If the Pistons keep Harris and fail to make the postseason picture, it would mark the first time in six seasons Harris won’t be playing playoff basketball.