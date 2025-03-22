Detroit Pistons Player Suffers Injury Scare vs Mavericks
Looking to close out their road trip on Friday night, the Detroit Pistons are facing a shorthanded Dallas Mavericks team in Texas. As Detroit played from behind, they lost their starting forward, Tim Hardaway Jr.
A little over midway through the second quarter, Hardaway appeared to have stepped on a defender’s foot and rolled his ankle. He was down for some time but managed to get up and make his way back to the Pistons’ locker room.
When Hardaway exited the court, he had eight minutes of playing time under his belt. During that time on the court, he registered just one rebound. The veteran forward went 0-2 from the field and was the only member of the starting five to go scoreless through the first half.
Hardaway will get evaluated. His status has been downgraded to out for the night.
Friday’s game is a reunion for Hardaway. Just last year, Hardaway was unknowingly playing through his final season with the Mavericks. Since 2018, Hardaway was competing for the Mavericks, following his stints with the New York Knicks and the Atlanta Hawks.
During his final season in Dallas, Hardaway appeared in 79 games. He was mostly a bench player, averaging 27 minutes of playing time. The veteran produced 14 points per game, along with three rebounds. After a long playoff run, which included 14 appearances, Hardaway was traded to the Pistons.
Dallas moved Hardaway, along with three second-round picks, in exchange for Quentin Grimes. While Grimes played most of the season with the Mavs, they went and traded the veteran at the 2025 trade deadline. Grimes is now playing for the Philadelphia 76ers.
Leading up to Friday’s game, Hardaway had 66 appearances on the court with the Pistons. He is averaging 10 points while shooting 36 percent from three.