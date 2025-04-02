Detroit Pistons’ Potential Playoff Opponent Makes Roster Move
For quite some time, the Detroit Pistons were eyeing the New York Knicks as potential playoff opponents next month. At this point, the Pistons have taken up the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference, taking advantage of the Milwaukee Bucks’ recent skid.
But with just a small lead, the Pistons aren’t guaranteed to collect a first-round battle with the Indiana Pacers. The Knicks are still very much in play.
This week, the Knicks made a roster move, which they hope could have a notable playoff impact. After having PJ Tucker on the team for multiple 10-day deals, the veteran forward is back at MSG with a standard contract in place.
via @ShamsCharania: After two 10-day contracts, the New York Knicks are planning to sign veteran forward PJ Tucker to a two-year deal, sources tell ESPN. Tucker will return to the Knicks through the season and playoffs, with a team option for 2025-26.
So far, Tucker’s role has been extremely limited in New York. For his 20 days spent with the Knicks, Tucker saw the court for just two minutes in one game. That happened to be his only appearance this entire season, as he spent most of the year away from his former team, the Los Angeles Clippers.
Two years back, Tucker wrapped up a 75-game run with the Philadelphia 76ers. After starting the first three games of the 2023-2024 NBA season, Tucker was traded to the Clippers. He appeared in just 28 games for the Clippers, averaging two points 15 minutes of action.
Although Tucker’s been quiet, he’s a key veteran presence for New York from a vocal standpoint. Throughout his 14-year career, Tucker has eight playoff appearances. His run with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021 resulted in an NBA Championship win.
Before the Knicks and the Pistons gear up for their respective playoff runs this year, the two teams will meet on Thursday, April 10. That will be Tucker’s first outing against Detroit as a member of the Knicks.