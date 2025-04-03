Detroit Pistons Reveal 14-Year Veteran’s Status vs OKC Thunder
Going into Wednesday’s action against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Detroit Pistons planned to be shorthanded due to injuries and suspensions. However, there was hope for a potential return to action from the 14-year veteran, Tobias Harris.
Fortunately for the Pistons, they plan to have their forward back in action. According to the official NBA injury report, Harris has been upgraded to available. He is on pace to take on the OKC Thunder.
Lately, Harris has been dealing with right Achilles Tendinopathy. His recent setback started last week, ahead of the Pistons’ Friday night matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Harris wasn’t on the injury report initially. The veteran guard was a late scratch for the matchup, leaving the Pistons down three starters against the Eastern Conference’s top squad.
Without Harris, Cade Cunningham, and Jaden Ivey, the Pistons took down the Cavs with a 133-122 victory. They won their third straight game at that point.
Heading into Sunday’s matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Pistons upgraded Harris to probable and cleared him for action. Unfortunately, a sudden setback moments before the game led the Pistons to switch their stance. Harris was scratched for the second game in a row.
Detroit’s three-game win streak was snapped by the Timberwolves. Now, the Pistons have to take on a Western Conference powerhouse, who is searching for their 11th win in a row.
Harris will be a nice boost for the Pistons on Wednesday, but they’ll remain shorthanded even with him back. As expected, Jaden Ivey will remain out of the lineup. While Cade Cunningham saw a slight status upgrade, he was doubtful and eventually ruled out.
Then, the Pistons are dealing with three suspensions, as Marcus Sasser, Ron Holland, and Isaiah Stewart have been suspended for their participation in Sunday night’s brawl against the Timberwolves.
The Pistons and the Thunder are set for a 9:30 PM ET tip on Wednesday.