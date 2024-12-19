Detroit Pistons Reveal Starter's Playing Status vs Utah Jazz
Leading up to the matchup against the Miami Heat, Jaden Ivey wasn’t believed to be dealing with any setbacks. The veteran guard was not on the injury report.
Just minutes before the Detroit Pistons tipped off with the Heat, Ivey was a late scratch. According to the team, he was dealing with knee soreness.
This time around, Ivey was on the injury report heading into the game against the Utah Jazz. The third-year guard was diagnosed with left knee inflammation. While the Pistons didn’t want to rule him out right away, they doubted his playing status on Thursday.
Ivey will officially not get a chance to play against Utah. He’s been ruled out for the second game in a row. Thursday will mark the third absence for Ivey this year.
Without Ivey, the Pistons have been starting Malik Beasley. While Ivey’s 17 points and four assists per game have been productive this year, Beasley has done an excellent job filling in when he’s out.
Tobias Harris' Playing Status on Thursday
Like Ivey, Tobias Harris didn't play in Monday's game against the Heat. Leading up to the game, he was recovering from a sprained thumb. The Pistons believed Harris would be back sooner than later.
Fortunately, when the Pistons return to the court to take on the Utah Jazz on Thursday night, Harris will be available as he’s been cleared for action.
This year, Harris has started in all 25 games he appeared in for the Pistons. He’s been hitting on 45 percent of his shots from the field and knocked down 34 percent of his threes to average 14 points per game. In addition, he’s been averaging seven rebounds and two assists.