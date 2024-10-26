Detroit Pistons Reveal Starting Lineup vs Boston Celtics
One night after battling it out on the road against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Detroit Pistons are set to take on the Boston Celtics for the second matchup of a back-to-back set.
Once again, the Pistons anticipate missing just two players.
As expected, the second-year veteran Ausar Thompson has been ruled out as he works on getting cleared to return by the NBA after getting shut down late last season.
As for the rookie second-rounder Bobi Klintman, his debut remains on hold. Although he managed to play in Summer League and competed with the Pistons in training camp, Klintman suffered a setback just before the team opened up its preseason run. Klintman missed the entire preseason and has yet to be cleared to make his regular-season debut.
Outside of those two, the Pistons are healthy everywhere else for the matchup against the Celtics.
Pistons’ Starting Five vs Celtics
- Cade Cunningham
- Jaden Ivey
- Tim Hardaway Jr
- Tobias Harris
- Jalen Duren
On Friday night, the Pistons rolled with the same lineup as their opening night matchup against the Indiana Pacers. The trend will continue on Saturday night against Boston.
Against Cleveland on Friday, the Pistons received another stellar scoring outing from the starting point guard, Cade Cunningham. He scored 33 points in 35 minutes of action. Outside of a game-high nine turnovers on Friday, Cunningham has been off to an impressive start to the year.
Cunningham’s backcourt partner, Jaden Ivey, had a decent outing for himself as well. In 29 minutes, Ivey produced 22 points, five rebounds, and three assists.
Against Boston, the Pistons will need help from their offseason veteran additions. After a 13-point debut from Tobias Harris, he followed with a ten-point showing against the Cavs on Friday. As for the forward Tim Hardaway Jr, he’s bounced back after struggling with his shot during the preseason. The Pistons will continue to search for ways to get him open looks.
The Pistons and the Celtics tip-off at 7 PM ET.