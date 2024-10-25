Detroit Pistons Reveal Starting Lineup vs Cavaliers on Friday
Throughout the 2024 NBA Preseason, the Detroit Pistons tinkered with the starting five as they brought in a handful of new veterans over the offseason.
Since the Pistons are still a work in progress, JB Bickerstaff doesn’t have to be fully committed to just one group of starters this early on.
If Detroit wants to try new looks against different opponents, this time of the year would be the perfect opportunity to do so.
Against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, the Pistons went with a familiar look from the preseason. As expected, the starting backcourt consisted of Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey.
Tobias Harris was an obvious start for Detroit, while Tim Hardaway Jr. got the nod to enter the starting five for the night. Similar to Harris, Hardaway joined the Pistons over the summer and brings plenty of experience to the table. While he struggled during the preseason, the Pistons have maintained their trust in Hardaway.
And to no surprise, the Pistons started Jalen Duren at center.
Will Detroit go with the same look on Friday?
Pistons Starting Lineup vs Cavaliers
- Cade Cunningham
- Jaden Ivey
- Tobias Harris
- Tim Hardaway Jr.
- Jalen Duren
The Pistons fell short against Indiana with a 115-109 loss on Wednesday. Cade Cunningham led the team in scoring with 28 points. He nearly notched a double-double with eight assists.
Hardaway is going to be a name to keep an eye on, as his role could be fluid. He had a decent shooting night against Indiana, making four of his nine attempts, with all of his field goals coming from beyond the arc. He finished the game with 14 points.
The Pistons and the Cavaliers will tip-off at 7:30 PM ET.