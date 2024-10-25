All Pistons

Detroit Pistons Reveal Starting Lineup vs Cavaliers on Friday

Who is starting for the Pistons on Friday night against the Cavaliers?

Justin Grasso

Dec 2, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) drives the ball up court between Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) and guard Jaden Ivey (23) during the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images
Dec 2, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) drives the ball up court between Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) and guard Jaden Ivey (23) during the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images / David Reginek-Imagn Images
Throughout the 2024 NBA Preseason, the Detroit Pistons tinkered with the starting five as they brought in a handful of new veterans over the offseason.

Since the Pistons are still a work in progress, JB Bickerstaff doesn’t have to be fully committed to just one group of starters this early on.

If Detroit wants to try new looks against different opponents, this time of the year would be the perfect opportunity to do so.

Against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, the Pistons went with a familiar look from the preseason. As expected, the starting backcourt consisted of Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey.

Tobias Harris was an obvious start for Detroit, while Tim Hardaway Jr. got the nod to enter the starting five for the night. Similar to Harris, Hardaway joined the Pistons over the summer and brings plenty of experience to the table. While he struggled during the preseason, the Pistons have maintained their trust in Hardaway.

And to no surprise, the Pistons started Jalen Duren at center.

Will Detroit go with the same look on Friday?

Cade Cunningham facing the Detroit Pistons.
Dec 2, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) moves the ball up court as Cleveland Cavaliers guard Max Strus (1) defends during the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images / David Reginek-Imagn Images

Pistons Starting Lineup vs Cavaliers

  • Cade Cunningham
  • Jaden Ivey
  • Tobias Harris
  • Tim Hardaway Jr.
  • Jalen Duren

The Pistons fell short against Indiana with a 115-109 loss on Wednesday. Cade Cunningham led the team in scoring with 28 points. He nearly notched a double-double with eight assists.

Hardaway is going to be a name to keep an eye on, as his role could be fluid. He had a decent shooting night against Indiana, making four of his nine attempts, with all of his field goals coming from beyond the arc. He finished the game with 14 points.

The Pistons and the Cavaliers will tip-off at 7:30 PM ET.

Justin Grasso
