Detroit Pistons Reveal Starting Lineup vs Charlotte Hornets
After getting a day off, the Detroit Pistons are back on the court Wednesday night for a battle against the Charlotte Hornets. Detroit is looking to expand on its first win streak of the 2024-2025 NBA season.
The past week has been nearly perfect for the Pistons. Last Wednesday, they hit the road for a matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers. For the first time this year, the Pistons picked up a victory.
Last Friday, the Pistons returned to their home court to host the New York Knicks. The matchup didn’t go as they expected.
All season long, the Pistons have put up a fight in each matchup despite being underdogs. Against the Knicks, the Pistons took on their first blowout loss of the year. Fortunately, they found a way to bounce back over the weekend.
In an afternoon matchup on the road against the Brooklyn Nets, the Pistons came out on top with their second victory of the year. They had a quick turnaround, facing the Los Angeles Lakers at home the following night.
For the first time this season, the Pistons managed to pull off their first stretch of consecutive wins. The victory came against a 4-2 Lakers team that currently has an early MVP candidate in the thriving center, Anthony Davis.
Riding high off that victory, the Pistons are looking to make in three in a row against the Hornets on Wednesday.
Detroit Pistons Starting Five vs Charlotte Hornets
- Cade Cunningham
- Jaden Ivey
- Tobias Harris
- Tim Hardaway Jr.
- Jalen Duren
The Pistons have rolled with the same starting five since the start of the 2024-2025 NBA season. While JB Bickerstaff tinkered with the lineup throughout the preseason, teasing a possible change of a role for Hardaway, who was struggling with his shot, the Pistons have been pleased with the former Dallas Mavericks sharpshooter through eight games.
The Pistons and the Hornets are set to tip at 7 PM ET.