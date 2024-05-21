Detroit Pistons Rival Could Add Another Notable Player to Trade Block
As the Detroit Pistons scan the trade market for a potential move, the Atlanta Hawks have become a team to keep an eye on in the Eastern Conference as they are on fire sale watch.
The Hawks wrapped up the 2023-2024 NBA season without a playoff appearance. Since they beat out the Pistons for the No. 1 pick, despite having unfavorable odds, the Hawks are expected to potentially hit a reset.
As a result, several of their most notable players have been deemed potential trade candidates. Recently, an NBA Insider added another notable member of the Hawks to the list.
Atlanta big man Clint Cappela is expected to be made available for a trade, according to NBA Insider Marc Stein. Considering the Hawks have a riser in Onyeka Okongwu and could potentially spend their top pick on another center prospect, Cappela could be a notable trade chip for Atlanta.
While the Pistons might keep an eye on Capela’s market, it’s difficult to imagine they’ll explore any deal to acquire the 30-year-old center. With Jalen Duren showing promise, the Pistons are comfortable at the center position, unless another deal ships out the former 13th overall pick.
Still, the possibility of Cappela getting moved remains an important scenario for the Pistons. If Detroit is looking for a star-caliber addition in the trade market, Atlanta becoming sellers across the board is a good sign if the Pistons wanted one of the team’s starting backcourt members.
Trae Young has become a critical name to watch as of late, and so has the former San Antonio Spurs All-Star, Dejounte Murray. While the latter player might be the better fit alongside Cade Cunningham, who will remain on the ball in Detroit, both names are relevant this summer.