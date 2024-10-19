Detroit Pistons Rookie Gets Concerning Injury Update
The 2024 NBA Preseason is in the rearview for the Detroit Pistons, and they haven’t had a chance to check out their rookie second-round pick, Bobi Klintman, in action.
What once seemed like a minor injury is turning out to have a multi-week recovery attached.
This week, Pistons head coach JB Bickerstaff noted that Klintman is “likely” going to remain sidelined at the start of the regular season. According to Detroit News’ Coty Davis, Bickserstaff mentioned Klintman’s potential return will take “a little bit of time.”
Klintman’s calf issues started on the eve of the Pistons’ preseason opener against the Milwaukee Bucks. As the Pistons held a public practice session, Klintman was one of two players to get the day off. As expected, he was ruled out for the opener.
The rookie’s absence extended to five games. While his journey to gaining rotational minutes right away was an uphill battle early on, Klintman didn’t get a chance to state his case for a reserve role.
Beyond training camp, the Pistons only got to see Klintman in action with their team during a five-game Summer League run in Las Vegas.
At the time, Klintman was seeing the court for nearly 30 minutes per game. The rookie forward averaged 11 points on 42 percent shooting from the field. He put up over six threes per game, knocking down 42 percent of his long-range shots. Klintman also averaged seven rebounds per outing.
There was a lot of excitement for Klintman heading into training camp, but the injury derailed his early progress in Detroit.
The Pistons committed to bringing on Klintman with an early second-round pick that they acquired via trade. Back in the summer, the Pistons signed Klintman to a standard contract. There is a lot of intrigue around the 21-year-old former Wake Forest standout, but Klintman has to recover first.