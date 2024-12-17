Detroit Pistons Rookie Put Together Viral-Worthy Highlight in Debut
The Detroit Pistons haven’t had a chance to check out their rookie forward, Bobi Klintman, in action with the main roster just yet.
However, on Monday, Klintman had a chance to suit up for the team’s G League affiliate, the Motor City Cruise. It was Klintman’s first set of action since the NBA Summer League.
The former second-round pick had a quiet night, for the most part, but he put together a viral-worthy highlight when he put his defender on skates before attacking the basket and finishing with a slam dunk.
Klintman collected nearly 19 minutes off the bench for the Cruise on Monday. He put up eight shots from the field, with three of them coming from beyond the arc. He wasn’t successful on any of his long-range attempts, but he made three of his shots and scored eight points.
Along with his scoring, Klintman came down with two rebounds and dished out two assists. Defensively, he snatched up a steal as well before collecting foul No. 6.
The rookie is working his way back from a calf injury. Before the Pistons fired up their 2024 preseason run, Klintman was put on a day-to-day timeline. He ended up missing much more time than initially anticipated.
Over the weekend, the Pistons assigned Klintman to the G League so he could get some run with the Cruise. With a lack of experience, Klintman could have a tough time finding minutes in Detroit’s primary rotation. For the time being, he’ll work his way back onto the floor through the developmental program.