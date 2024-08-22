Detroit Pistons Rookie's NBA 2K25 Rating Revealed
For the third straight year, the Detroit Pistons had the fifth overall pick in the NBA draft. They ended up making what some considering a shocking selection with G-League Ignite forward Ron Holland. After showing some promising flashes in Summer League, the young prospect has his first glimpse at how he stacks up against his peers.
As the newest edition of the iconic NBA 2K franchise gets ready to come out, player ratings has slowly started to trickle out. On Friday afternoon, the world found out how all the top picks from the 2024 draft class stack up.
Holland finds himself tied for the fourth-highest rating among rookies at 72 overall. Among those above him include Donovan Clingan, Reed Sheppard, and Stephon Castle (all 73 overalls). Top picks Zacccharie Risacher and Alexander Sarr have the highest overalls for first-year players at 75.
Before getting drafted by the Pistons, Holland was a do-it-all forward for Ignite. Last season, he posted averages of 19.5 PPG, 6.7 RPG, and 3.1 APG.
Standing at 6-foot-8, 206 pounds, Holland has a frame that is built for the modern NBA. Alongside Ausar Thompson, the Pistons now have a pair of forwards who can do just about everything on the floor. However, three-point shooting is a key area of development for the both of them.
With his skill set, Holland has the potential to grow into a key member of the Pistons core. That said, new coach J.B. Bickerstaff will have to make sure he gets consistent minutes so he can develop at the NBA level. Given all the additions the Pistons made this offseason, that might be hard at times.
Seeing that Detroit has a log jam at both forward spots, Holland will have to battle for his minutes. That said, the Pistons don't have to rush things since he is one of the youngest prospects of his draft class.