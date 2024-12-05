Detroit Pistons Rule Out Key Player vs Boston Celtics
Following Tuesday night’s NBA Cup loss against the Milwaukee Bucks, the Detroit Pistons are back on the court on Wednesday for a road matchup against the Boston Celtics. Unfortunately, they’ll be without a key player in the defensive standout, Ausar Thompson.
Recently, Thompson returned to action, missing a large chunk of the start of the 2024-2025 NBA season. As Thompson wasn’t cleared to play at the start of training camp, it was revealed his playing status was in the hands of the NBA. The Pistons had to wait for their former first-round pick to receive clearance from the league before they could utilize him in any practices or games.
A few weeks ago, the NBA allowed for Thompson to return to practice. On November 25, Thompson made his 2024-2025 season debut against the Toronto Raptors. He came off the bench for 16 minutes.
Since then, Thompson has appeared in every game for the Pistons. Over the past four games, Thompson averaged 15 minutes of playing time and even picked up a start. He made 48 percent of his shots, scoring six points per game.
On Wednesday night, Thompson will get his first outing off since returning. The Pistons listed his reason for the absence as medical condition management. Fortunately, Thompson isn’t dealing with a setback—the Pistons are taking it easy with the young veteran after a long recovery.
Will Cade Cunningham Play?
Thompson isn’t the only player to miss a stretch of time this season for the Pistons. The veteran guard Cade Cunningham was in the boat as well recently.
During the November 21 matchup between the Pistons and the Charlotte Hornets, Cunningham suffered a pelvis injury. During a 36-minute shift, Cunningham checked out early and was ruled out for the remainder of the game, missing the team’s overtime run before they fell short with a two-point loss.
The Pistons played four of their next five games without Cunningham on the floor. He returned to action for a 32-minute showing against the Indiana Pacers. In the NBA Cup matchup, Cunningham scored 24 points, 11 assists, and six rebounds. He got the following night against the Philadelphia 76ers off.
On Tuesday night’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Cunningham produced 23 points, six assists, and five rebounds in 33 minutes of action.
While Cunningham sat out against the Sixers on the second night of a back-to-back last week, the Pistons plan to play with him against the Celtics on the road on Wednesday night.
The Pistons and the Celtics tip off at 7:30 PM ET.