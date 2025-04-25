Detroit Pistons Searching for Answers on Critical Jalen Brunson Play
As Thursday night’s Game 3 battle between the Detroit Pistons and the New York Knicks reached the final five seconds, Jalen Brunson seemed to have committed a backcourt violation. However, it was not called.
Shortly after the game concluded, JB Bickerstaff sounded off on the situation.
“There are some procedural things that we’ve got questions on,” the head coach told reporters after the game.
“In the game situation, we foul, the foul happens, you go back and look at it with one second, or 0.9 seconds. The question I have is how come we don’t go make sure that we’re positive about the time on the clock? The Brunson play where he catches the ball in the frontcourt, recognizes that he’s getting ready to go in the backcourt, and then drops the ball. And we had a timeout with five-point seconds on the clock. There are some things procedurally that I have questions about, and I’d be interested to hear some answers.”
The initial explanation on the broadcast noted that “momentum” could take Brunson into the backcourt, and didn't seem to have possession. When Bickerstaff was presented with the initial explanation during his postgame press conference, the head coach remained as frustrated with the no-call as before.
“If you catch the ball, have possession, and put it down, to me, that’s possession in the front court,” he explained. “The ball has to be thrown into the backcourt. If you catch it in the frontcourt, the ball is not in the backcourt. Again, maybe I’m wrong, but we’ll see.”
The NBA will likely review the play and offer a public explanation on why the Knicks didn’t get whistled for a violation, leading the Pistons to foul while trailing with just a few seconds left. Either way, Detroit didn’t have enough to complete its comeback on Thursday.
A 118-116 loss leaves the Pistons trailing 1-2 in the series. The homecourt advantage is back in the Knicks’ favor, but the two teams will battle it out on Sunday for Game 4.