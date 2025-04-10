Detroit Pistons See Positive Upgrade Before Knicks Matchup
The absence of Tobias Harris has been noticeable for the Detroit Pistons lately. As the veteran forward deals with heel soreness, he hasn’t been on the court consistently and has missed the last three games.
On Thursday night, the Pistons enter a tough matchup against the New York Knicks, where they are looking to climb out of a two-game hole. They hope to get Harris back. All signs are pointing in the right direction, as Harris has been upgraded on the injury report.
According to the official NBA injury report, Harris is probable to play against the Knicks at home.
As the Pistons gathered for a practice session on Wednesday night, Harris was suited up and spotted on the court putting in some post-practice work, which is another positive sign for his Thursday night availability.
Harris’ first absence came on March 28 ahead of the matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The veteran was a late scratch ahead of the Pistons’ 133-122 victory. Harris was ruled out against the Minnesota Timberwolves for the following game, but managed to returned to the court when the Pistons took on the Oklahoma City Thunder on April 2.
The Piston had their veteran forward on the court for just 22 minutes. During the second half, Harris was ruled out early as he experienced soreness. When he left the game, he had 10 points on 5-8 shooting from the field, along with four rebounds and two assists.
Harris ended up missing five of the Pistons’ previous six games. They’ve won just two of those matchups recently.
Thursday’s game could mark a playoff preview. If the season ends with the Eastern Conference standings remaining the same, the Pistons and the Knicks will compete against each other in round one.
The two teams are slated for a 7 PM ET tip.