Detroit Pistons Share Key Memory of Legendary Player
Just a few years ago, the Detroit Pistons saw one of the most notable players of their organization enter the Basketball Hall of Fame. On Wednesday, they shared the memory of Ben Wallace’s major accomplishment.
Ben Wallace, a former four-time All-Star, spent a notable amount of time with the Pistons. After going undrafted in 1996, Wallace spent a season in Italy.
After one year on an Italian team, Wallace made his way to the NBA to join the Washington Wizards organization. Following a three-year stint in Washington, Wallace joined the Orlando Magic in 1999. He landed in Orlando via trade and spent one season on the Magic.
The following offseason, the Pistons made a swing for Wallace. Detroit landed a center that would stick with the team for six seasons. Wallace’s time in Detroit was his most prominent stretch.
On two occasions, Wallace was the NBA’s rebounding champion. During the 2001-2002 season, Wallace averaged 13 boards per game. In that same season, he produced a league-high four blocks per game as well.
During the 2002-2003 NBA season, Wallace achieved a career-high 15 rebounds per game. Once again, he led the NBA in average rebounds per game while producing seven points per game and blocking three shots on a nightly basis.
In 2003-2004, Wallace was a critical piece to Detroit’s NBA Finals victory. That year, Wallace produced ten points, 12 rebounds, two steals, and three blocks per game during the regular season. In the playoffs, he posted similar stat lines in 23 games, helping the Pistons take home the NBA title.
Wallace’s time in Detroit concluded in 2006. Testing the free agency market, Wallace signed a four-year deal with the Chicago Bulls. After two seasons in Chicago, Wallace was included in a trade, landing on the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The veteran center played out the final two seasons of his contract on the Cavs. When he hit the free agency market once again, Wallace decided to move back to Detroit. Initially, he landed a one-year deal with the team. The following summer, he was re-signed. Wallace ended up spending three more seasons on the Pistons to close out his career.
When Wallace called it a career, he finished with an extensive resume of accomplishments. The Hall of Fame center punched his ticket as a one-time NBA Champion, four-time All-Star, three-time All NBA Second Team, two-time All-NBA Third Team, four-time Defensive Player of the Year, five-time NBA All-Defensive First Team. and one-time NBA All-Defensive Second Team.