Detroit Pistons Standout Labeled a ‘Dream Target’ for Cavaliers
When it comes to the potential Giannis Antetokounmpo trade sweepstakes, the Cleveland Cavaliers could be one of many teams to enter that market. If they unsuccessfully try, one publication suggests that another front-court standout could be another “dream target” for Cleveland.
That target is Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart, according to Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz.
“Stewart is one of the toughest players in the NBA who could start alongside Mobley or serve as a third big in this rotation,” Swartz wrote.
Heading into the 2024-2025 NBA season, Stewart was a popular trade target discussed throughout the offseason. With Jalen Duren sure to start at center, and Tobias Harris inking a two-year deal with the team to join the starting five, the assumption was that Stewart would see a push down to a bench role.
For some players, that’s viewed as a demotion, leading to frustration with the organization. For Stewart, it was embraced. After starting 163 of 167 games throughout his previous three seasons, Stewart appeared in the starting five on four occasions during the 2024-2025 run. He was one of the best reserve centers in the league.
The numbers aren’t eye-popping on the stat sheet. In 72 games, Stewart averaged six points on 56 percent shooting from the field. After proving to be a decent stretch big by knocking down 38 percent of his 175 threes in 2023-2024, Stewart shot just 32 percent from three last season, taking only 53 threes.
JB Bickerstaff recognized that Stewart’s dominance on the defensive end of the floor in the paint is much more valuable than making him a stretch-four. As a result, Stewart was a game-changer for Detroit’s second unit and would’ve had a legitimate case to be a Defensive Player of the Year candidate had he qualified.
For the time being, Stewart remains a core player on a young Pistons team that turned a corner. He’s signed on for two more seasons at a $15 million salary and has a team option for the 2027-2028 season. With the Pistons thrilled about their young core at the moment, Stewart isn’t a player that’s going to hit the trade block. If Cleveland had a desire to trade for the defensive standout, they would have a hard time doing so.