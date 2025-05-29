All Pistons

Detroit Pistons Standout Labeled a ‘Dream Target’ for Cavaliers

Should the Cleveland Cavaliers have interest in a Pistons big man?

Justin Grasso

Mar 7, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey (23) center Isaiah Stewart (28) and center Jalen Duren (0) celebrates in the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Mar 7, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey (23) center Isaiah Stewart (28) and center Jalen Duren (0) celebrates in the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
In this story:

When it comes to the potential Giannis Antetokounmpo trade sweepstakes, the Cleveland Cavaliers could be one of many teams to enter that market. If they unsuccessfully try, one publication suggests that another front-court standout could be another “dream target” for Cleveland.

That target is Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart, according to Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz.

“Stewart is one of the toughest players in the NBA who could start alongside Mobley or serve as a third big in this rotation,” Swartz wrote.

Isaiah Stewar
Mar 28, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart (28) and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Luke Travers (33) go after the ball in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Heading into the 2024-2025 NBA season, Stewart was a popular trade target discussed throughout the offseason. With Jalen Duren sure to start at center, and Tobias Harris inking a two-year deal with the team to join the starting five, the assumption was that Stewart would see a push down to a bench role.

For some players, that’s viewed as a demotion, leading to frustration with the organization. For Stewart, it was embraced. After starting 163 of 167 games throughout his previous three seasons, Stewart appeared in the starting five on four occasions during the 2024-2025 run. He was one of the best reserve centers in the league.

The numbers aren’t eye-popping on the stat sheet. In 72 games, Stewart averaged six points on 56 percent shooting from the field. After proving to be a decent stretch big by knocking down 38 percent of his 175 threes in 2023-2024, Stewart shot just 32 percent from three last season, taking only 53 threes.

JB Bickerstaff recognized that Stewart’s dominance on the defensive end of the floor in the paint is much more valuable than making him a stretch-four. As a result, Stewart was a game-changer for Detroit’s second unit and would’ve had a legitimate case to be a Defensive Player of the Year candidate had he qualified.

For the time being, Stewart remains a core player on a young Pistons team that turned a corner. He’s signed on for two more seasons at a $15 million salary and has a team option for the 2027-2028 season. With the Pistons thrilled about their young core at the moment, Stewart isn’t a player that’s going to hit the trade block. If Cleveland had a desire to trade for the defensive standout, they would have a hard time doing so.

More Pistons on SI

feed

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation. Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association. Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News