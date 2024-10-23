Detroit Pistons Star Cade Cunningham Opens up on All-Star Ambitions
On Wednesday night, the Detroit Pistons will open the 2024-25 season at home against the Indiana Pacers. This will kick off what many believe has the chance to be a breakout year for the team's star prospect.
There weren't many positive storylines regarding the Pistons last season, but the play of Cade Cunningham was one of them. Coming off an injury-ridden year in 2023, the former No. 1 pick managed to bounce back in a big way and put up the best numbers of his young career.
Between his strong 2024 campaign and the moves the Pistons made this summer, Cunningham is a player many have mentioned as a possible breakout candidate in 2025. Following practice on Tuesday, he was asked about climbing the NBA hierarchy to an All-Star talent this year. Cunningham admitted he wants to improve this year, but his main objective is helping the Pistons as a whole grow.
"All that stuff is definitely in my mind, in my heart. It's just about me being the best version of myself," Cunningham said. "The main goal is improve the Pistons and to have a better season."
The Pistons made a huge investment into Cunningham this offseason, signing him to a five-year max contract extension. Now, it's on him to show that the front office made the right decision by cementing him as a pillar for the franchise.
Based on how he looked in preseason, Cunningham looks ready to take another step forward in year four. He had multiple impressive outings, including a near triple-double against the Phoenix Suns. Cunningham now has to take this momentum and carry into Wednesday as Detroit aims to pick up a win against Tyrese Haliburton and company.