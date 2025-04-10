Detroit Pistons Starter Avoids Injury Report vs Knicks
Several key players for the Detroit Pistons have had a hard time avoiding the injury report lately. The starting center, Jalen Duren, is one of them.
Dealing with a minor ankle issue, Duren recently missed a matchup for Detroit. After seeing the court for over 30 minutes in matchups against the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Toronto Raptors, the veteran big man was ruled out against the Memphis Grizzlies on April 5.
Without Duren, the Pistons started Isaiah Stewart, who was returning from a two-game suspension. Detroit ended up losing 109-103, giving them their third loss in four games.
While Duren’s status for the Monday night matchup against the Sacramento Kings was slightly in question, he ended up getting cleared to play and landed the start. He checked in for just under 20 minutes. During that time, Duren produced six points, nine rebounds, and six assists in the 127-117 loss.
On Thursday night, the Pistons left Duren off of the injury report for the matchup against the New York Knicks. Barring any unexpected changes, the starting center should be good to go.
Despite a slow start to the year, Duren has been critical to Detroit’s success this season. With good health, the big man has hit his stride and has become a double-double machine.
Since the start of the new year, Duren has appeared in 46 games for the Pistons. He’s been posting averages of 13 points and 11 rebounds. He’s making nearly 70 percent of his field goals and averaging 72 percent from the charity stripe on 3.3 free-throw attempts per game.
The Pistons and the Knicks are set to tip-off at 7 PM ET. Duren is on pace to make his 76th appearance for the year.