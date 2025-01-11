Detroit Pistons Starter Could Miss Second-Straight vs Raptors
Saturday night’s game at home for the Detroit Pistons could be another shorthanded matchup, missing two starters. As expected, the veteran Jaden Ivey is on the injury report after undergoing surgery for a left fibula fracture.
The veteran forward Tim Hardaway Jr has also appeared on the report, as he remains questionable due to lower-back spasms, according to the official NBA injury report.
When the Pistons took on the Golden State Warriors on January 8, Hardaway was downgraded for the first time in a while. He missed his first set of action since the Pistons’ November 17 matchup against the Washington Wizards on the road.
During the recent 22-game stretch, Hardaway has been producing nine points on 40 percent shooting from the field and 31 percent shooting from three. He’s also been averaging two rebounds and one assist during that time.
This season, Hardaway has been a key role player for Cade Cunningham and the Pistons. Over the summer, the veteran forward was fresh off of an NBA Finals run with the Dallas Mavericks, which resulted in a loss against the Boston Celtics.
The Mavs were ready to cut ties with Hardaway after six seasons. Last year, the veteran averaged 14 points and three rebounds per game. He hit on 35 percent of his threes. Being that he’s a 36 percent shooter from deep throughout his career, Hardaway was the ideal candidate for the Pistons, who wanted to get high-volume shooters to put alongside Cunningham.
Detroit parted ways with the veteran forward Quentin Grimes in exchange for Hardaway and a handful of second-round picks. Grimes left Detroit after playing in just six games for the Pistons. During his stint in the Motor City, Grimes averaged five points on 21 percent shooting from the field.
It seems the swap is working out for both teams at this point in the season.
Any Updates on Jaden Ivey?
The Pistons made it clear that Jaden Ivey is guaranteed to miss several weeks of action as he recovers from surgery. Depending on how the recovery goes, Ivey could make a late return to the court—or his progress could be put on hold until next season.
So far, Detroit hasn’t made that call.
The injury to Ivey was a major blow for the team and the player. This year, Ivey was bouncing back with a career year after struggling under Monty Williams for the former head coach’s lone season with the organization.
As Ivey competed against the Orlando Magic on New Year’s Day, he was thriving through 26 minutes of action. The young veteran produced 22 points, four assists, one rebound, and one steal. During the second half, Ivey went down with an injury, which required him to be wheeled off the court while lying on a stretcher.
When Ivey went out, he had 30 games under his belt this season. He was hitting 46 percent of his shots and knocking down 41 percent of his threes. Considering his three-point shot was a key area of focus in terms of watching Ivey’s development, it’s safe to say he was exceeding expectations.
For the time being, Ivey will have to continue watching from the bench as his recovery is in play. Meanwhile, the Pistons will resume the season on Saturday with a matchup against the struggling Raptors.
More Pistons on SI
Former NBA Champion's Two-Word Cade Cunningham Statement
Detroit Pistons’ Ausar Thompson First to Post Statline in NBA History
Pistons Guard's Blunt Statement on Anthony Edwards' Career-High
Detroit Pistons Making Series of Roster Moves Before Blazers Matchup