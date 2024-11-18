Detroit Pistons Troll Kyle Kuzma Following Win vs Wizards
For the second time this season, the Detroit Pistons have been able to secure victories in consecutive games. After taking care of business against the Toronto Raptors Friday, they traveled to Washington and picked up a victory over the Wizards.
Following their victory on Sunday, the Pistons' social media team decided to poke fun at one of the Wizards' players. In their victory post, they mentioned some comments that Kyle Kuzma made last year.
During the 2024 season, the Pistons went on a historically long 28-game losing streak. As the losses started to stockpile, Kuzma made a post on Twitter (now X) saying that nobody will want to be the team that ends their streak. Now on the receiving end of the loss, those old remarks were brought up once again.
This marks two wins in a row for the Pistons, and victories in three of their last four games. They now sit just one game under .500 with a 7-8 record.
There were multiple standouts for the Pistons in this matchup, but Cade Cunningham had the best all-around performance. The former No. 1 pick notched his fourth triple-double of the season with a stat line of 21 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists. Cunningham also set a new career-high with five steals.
Two players who benefited from Cunningham's playmaking were Jaden Ivey and Malik Beasley. Ivey ended up scoring a team-high 28 points while dishing eight assists of his own. Meanwhile, Beasley continued his recent hot streak by recording 26 points and an impressive six makes from beyond the arc.
As the wins start to stack up for the Pistons, they now find themselves in fifth place in the Eastern Conference. Cunningham and company will be back in action on Monday to take on the Chicago Bulls in the second leg of a back-to-back.