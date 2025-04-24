Detroit Pistons Urged to Make Trade for 2-Time NBA All-Star
After accomplishing a historic turnaround in the regular season, the Detroit Pistons have drastically altered the trajectory of the franchise. As they continue battling the New York Knicks in the postseason, one former player named one player they should target in the offseason to improve even more.
During Tuesday's episode of Run It Back, DeMarcus Cousins gave his thoughts on the Pistons. He feels they are a good team now, but need another big name to truly become a contender in the NBA. The name he tossed out for Detroit to go after is New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson.
"If they had Zion Williamson, they're a different team," Cousins said. "They're a totally different team. Even better than what they are right now. You replace Zion Williamson for Tobias Harris, that's a totally different team."
There is no denying that acquiring Williamson could yield massive dividends for the Pistons. As one of the biggest downhill threats in the league today, he and Cade Cunningham would be unstoppable in transition. Not to mention the two could have a devastating two-man game in the half-court.
While trading for Williamson has its potential, it does come with a heft set of drawbacks, the biggest being his availability. Over the past six seasons, he's played in just 214 games. Along with missing all of the 2022 campaign, the two-time All-Star played in 30 or fewer games in 2020, 2023 and this season. For a team like the Pistons that's surging right now, trading for a star with this kind of baggage could quickly throw them back off the rails.
Even though the idea of Cunningham and Williamson joining forces is tantalizing, the risks just drastically outweigh the rewards. Because of this, the front office should seek out other star-caliber talents to pair with their emerging superstar.