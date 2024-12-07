Detroit Pistons Veteran Remains on Injury Report vs Knicks
It’s been a long road to get back on the court for Detroit Pistons wing Ausar Thompson.
After missing a chunk of the regular season throughout the first stretch of the new basketball year, Thompson finally made his 2024-2025 season debut on November 25. The second-year veteran was cleared after recovering from blood clots.
Thompson’s season debut came during the 19th game of the season. He checked in for 16 minutes off the bench in the matchup against the Toronto Raptors.
After appearing in five games, Thompson received a night off earlier this week. Following the Pistons’ NBA Cup loss against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday, Thompson was not cleared to play against the Boston Celtics the following night.
Saturday’s matchup against the New York Knicks could mark the second absence in a row for Thompson. According to the injury report, he’s dealing with left adductor soreness. As a result, he’s questionable to play.
Since returning to the Pistons’ lineup, Thompson has averaged 15 minutes of playing time. During that time, he’s produced six points per game on 41 percent shooting. From three, he knocked down 33 percent of his attempts. Beyond scoring, Thompson averaged three rebounds, three assists, and one block.
The Return of Cam Payne?
New York’s veteran guard Cam Payne has missed scattered games this season. Earlier in the year, Payne was sidelined from November 4 to the tenth, missing four games. His absence came after the Knicks dominated the Pistons last month.
The reserve sharpshooter returned to the Knicks’ lineup on November 12 and played in the next 12 games. He’s been averaging 19 minutes off the bench and hitting on nearly 50 percent of his threes, taking over four attempts per game.
Payne has been a nice spark off the bench for New York by producing nine points and three assists per game. When the Knicks hosted the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday night, Payne took the night off. He was coming off of an 18-minute showing against the Orlando Magic.
Currently, Payne’s status for Saturday is up in the air.
Jalen Brunson in Question
The New York Knicks dealt with an injury scare this week occurring to their All-Star guard, Jalen Brunson. According to the team’s injury report, Brunson is currently dealing with a lower back contusion.
Fortunately for New York, blowout scenarios they are on the right side of have helped them limit Brunson’s minutes recently. Over the last three games, Brunson has averaged under 27 minutes on the court.
For Saturday’s game against the Pistons, he could get the night off as Brunson is questionable to play.
Earlier in the year, Brunson was a major piece to New York’s blowout victory over the Pistons. Brunson checked in for 30 minutes and scored 36 points on 63 percent shooting from the field. Once again, Brunson is off to a red-hot start to the year.
In 22 games, Brunson is averaging 25 points, three rebounds, and eight assists. He’s attempting six threes per game, knocking down long-range shots at a 43 percent clip.
So far, Brunson has yet to miss a matchup for New York. Since the Knicks got the night off on Friday, the additional day of rest might’ve given him a chance to feel more up for the matchup. If not, the Pistons could have a good opportunity in front of them, as they are facing a challenging Knicks team.