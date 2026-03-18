Detroit Pistons’ Jalen Duren Is Quietly Having a Historic Breakout Season

And it may still be flying under the radar.

For starters, Duren became the second-youngest player in franchise history to record a 35-point, 10-rebound game — trailing only Isiah Thomas. But it’s his scoring growth that has taken the biggest leap this season.

Duren has increased his scoring average by seven points while maintaining 64 percent shooting from the field, which ranks third in the NBA. He is also the only player in the top 10 in field-goal percentage —outside of Giannis Antetokounmpo—averaging more than seven made field goals per game while shooting at least 60 percent.

His offensive game continues to evolve.

A CAREER NIGHT FOR JALEN DUREN!



36 PTS (career-high)

12 REB



At 22 years and 119 days old, Duren becomes the 2nd-youngest player in Pistons franchise history to record 35+ PTS, and 10+ REB in a game, trailing only Isiah Thomas (21y, 284d). pic.twitter.com/JSED2aKyfU — NBA (@NBA) March 18, 2026

Duren has added a face-up element from the free-throw line, using a controlled size-up dribble to attack defenders off the bounce. Once he gains a step, he’s able to leverage his strength, either finishing with finesse or powering through contact. It’s a wrinkle that has become a consistent part of his arsenal.

He is no longer just a vertical lob threat.

Duren now possesses a growing array of moves that, combined with his physical dominance, hint at the emergence of a potentially unstoppable force.

Duren on his career-high 36 points: “It’s just me trying to do what my teammates and my coaches ask me. It’s not all about me. I think my teammates find me in spots to be great. JB puts me in spots to be great. That’s just credit to them, man.“ pic.twitter.com/uoQ9EZDG4z — Omari Sankofa II (@omarisankofa) March 18, 2026

Since the All-Star break, his aggression as a scorer has reached another level. Over his last 14 games, Duren is averaging 23 points and 11 rebounds while shooting 67 percent from the field in just 28 minutes per night.

That stretch includes a 25-point, 14-rebound performance against Victor Wembanyama, as well as a 33-point, 16-rebound, three-block outing against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Duren has recorded six 30-point games this season, with three coming since the All-Star break. In fact, he has the most 30-point games by a Pistons center since Hall of Famer Bob Lanier in the 1979–80 season.

If his production holds, Duren is on pace for the second-highest scoring average by a Pistons center in franchise history, surpassing Bill Laimbeer’s 17.5 points per game during the 1984–85 season.

Mar 1974; Milwaukee, WI, USA; FILE PHOTO; Detroit Pistons center #16 Bob Lanier in action against Milwaukee Bucks center #33 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images © Copyright Malcolm Emmons | Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images

Historically, Pistons centers have been defined by defense—with Ben Wallace serving as the gold standard, anchored by rebounding and rim protection.

But offensive impact can be just as important in shaping a team’s identity.

Duren has become the engine behind Detroit’s interior dominance, helping power a team that ranks among the league leaders in points in the paint. His presence sets a tone—one that forces opponents to deal with physicality on every possession.

While Duren continues to be held accountable for consistency as a rim protector and defensive anchor, his offensive growth and willingness to carry a scoring load when needed have not gone unnoticed.

And with a team-leading player efficiency rating of 26, the numbers support it.

He’s not a finished product. But one thing is clear: Jalen Duren is in the midst of one of the most productive seasons by a young center in Pistons history.

And he’s only 22 years old.