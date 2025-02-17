Detroit Pistons Veteran Tobias Harris Praised for Recent Strong Play
During the offseason, the biggest move the Detroit Pistons made in terms of money spent was landing Tobias Harris on a two-year deal. The journeyman forward returned to one of his old teams to take on a much different role at this stage in his career.
Before signing with the Pistons in free agency, Harris spent years on the Philadelphia 76ers trying to compete for a championship alongside Joel Embiid and countless other All-Stars. Now with Detroit, his objective is much different. Harris is striving to be a good mentor and veteran for the young squad and help leave his mark on the next generation.
Even though the Pistons signed Harris for his off-court presence, he is still capable of providing a lift on the court. He came out of the gates slow as he found his footing with his new team. However, he's managed to elevate his production as of late. The timing couldn't have been better for Harris and the Pistons, as they needed a boost after losing Jaden Ivey for the rest of the regular season.
Heading into the All-Star break, one Pistons fan took to X (formerly Twitter) to give Harris his flowers for his play as of late. He's broken double-digits in all but one of his last nine games, including three performances of 20 or more points.
This is the type of production many expected from Harris at the start of the season. As a proven scorer in the NBA, many thought the veteran forward would be a primary option in the offense behind Cade Cunningham. Amid Ivey's absence, Harris has taken it upon himself to step up and help fill the void.
In the month of February, Harris is averaging just under 18 PPG on an efficient 55.6% shooting from the field. The Pistons are going to need him to keep this up the rest of the way as they make a push for the playoffs out of the All-Star break.