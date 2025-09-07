Detroit Pistons Viewed as Budding NBA Title Contender
Last season, the Detroit Pistons stunned the NBA by tripling their win total in just the span of one year. Amid their upward trajectory, they're now being viewed as a possible contender in the Eastern Conference.
After posting the league's worst record in 2024, many were calling for the Pistons to strip everything down and start their rebuild from scratch. Instead, they opted to make some key changes within various levels of the organization.
Upon bringing in a new face in the front office and undergoing a coaching change, the Pistons have been able to get the franchise back on track. Fresh off a playoff appearance, the young team will aim to continue trending upwards in 2026 and beyond.
At this point in the offseason, most teams have constructed the roster they plan to begin the year with. Though some additions can still be made, the people at Bleacher Report decided to grade every team's title odds based on the moves they've made.
Amid some slight alterations to the supporting cast, the Pistons found themselves with a respectable grade of a B.
If all goes right with the Detroit Pistons, this can be the third-best team in the Eastern Conference. For a franchise that finished an NBA-worst 14-48 just two years ago, that's a remarkable turnaround.
Cade Cunningham should be an All-Star lock for the next decade. Ausar Thompson is already an outstanding defender at age 22 and Jalen Duren is coming off back-to-back seasons averaging a double-double and is still just 21.
The key for the Pistons inching closer to contention will be internal growth. Trajan Langdon remained patient this summer, not making any big changes despite the team's success. Instead, he wants to see more from the young talent already in-house.
Two key players to watch when it comes to development are Jaden Ivey and Ausar Thompson. The former looked to be putting together a career year in 2025, but things went off the rails when he suffered a season-ending leg injury in January. As for Thompson, he is coming off his first healthy offseason since entering the NBA.
Aside from these two, Ron Holland is also a potential X-factor after having a standout showing in Summer League ahead of his sophomore campaign.
Given the current state of the Eastern Conference, there is a window of opportunity for Detroit to climb a couple of spots in the standings and possibly be a dark horse contender in the East.