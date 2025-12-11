Detroit Pistons graded extremely high for season performance so far

There's very little to be concerned about in Detroit right now.

The Pistons are the best team in the Eastern conference with 19 wins and the New York Knicks are two games behind them with 17 wins. Any discussion of a star player wanting to be traded is followed by the Pistons being reported as potential suitors for that player due to how well-equipped they are to make deals.

It's taking national media some time to properly identify this Pistons team as a contending one. There's a community of basketball fans waiting for the Pistons to be a fluke, but it simply hasn't happened 24 games into this regular season. After a large enough sample size and some context, a team is what their record says they are. Detroit's record says they're the second-best team in the NBA at the moment.

Dec 5, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) drives to the basket past Portland Trail Blazers guard Caleb Love (2) in the second quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

B/R says A+

Bleacher Report's first quarter report cards were released Thursday morning and Detroit was given an A+. Expectations matter when grading teams on performance. Detroit's lack of high expectations before the season started have really put this season in proper perspective.

"Built on the back of a strong defense and the play of Cade Cunningham, Detroit has been one of the best surprises thus far. Jaden Ivey will only get better in his return to the court from a broken leg, and there's a lot of young talent on this roster just waiting to make a leap. From 14 wins and a last-place finish in the East just two years ago to the No. 1 seed now, the Pistons are so back." B/R's Greg Swartz

Jalen Duren's leap from young role player to crucial star has been essential to Detroit's winning ways. His 10-point jump in scoring from last season is the easy metric to point at but his consistency and dominance on the defensive end is the backbone of Detroit's identity.

Where everyone else stands

The Cavaliers have slipped down in the standings after losing five of their last seven games. They sit at No. 7 in the East amongst a very wide open conference. The performance earned them a C- grade from Bleacher Report. The New York Knicks have continued to soar up the rankings with 17 wins and seven losses on the season for an A- grade.

The Boston Celtics have won five consecutive games and have won seven of their last eight games without superstar forward Jayson Tatum despite starting the season 4-6 through ten games. They're beginning to scare critics as Tatum was recently seen playing one-on-one basketball seven months after rupturing his Achilles. Boston earned an A grade.