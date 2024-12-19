Detroit Pistons Will Miss Key Player vs Utah Jazz
As the Detroit Pistons got one center back in the mix this week, they lost another.
Late last week, the Pistons faced the Boston Celtics without the big man Jalen Duren. According to the injury report, Duren was dealing with a wrist injury. When the Pistons hosted the Miami Heat on Monday, Duren was cleared for action and played for 31 minutes.
Unfortunately, Duren’s backup, Isaiah Stewart, couldn’t finish the game as he went out early with a knee injury.
Stewart’s night ended after just seven minutes of action. After going back to the locker room to get checked out, the Pistons ruled Stewart out for the remainder of the game, He finished the night with just four points and three rebounds.
The official NBA injury report labels Stewart’s injury as a left knee hyperextension sprain. He will miss Thursday’s action against the Utah Jazz.
The good news is that JB Bickerstaff considered Stewart to be day-to-day on Wednesday afternoon after the Pistons wrapped up practice. The next chance Stewart will get to play is on Saturday when the Pistons pay a visit to the Phoenix Suns.
What’s the Latest on Bobi Klintman?
The Detroit Pistons’ frontcourt has seen quite the shakeup recently. As Jalen Duren dealt with a wrist injury, the team made a shocking roster move by cutting some depth when they waived Paul Reed.
Just as the Pistons waived Reed, the team assigned the forward Bobi Klintman to the NBA G League. He was gearing up for a debut run with the Motor City Cruise.
At this point, the Pistons have Duren back in the mix as his wrist is healed. Paul Reed is back in the building, as he was re-signed on a reported veteran’s minimum deal. Isaiah Stewart will continue healing up, while the rookie Bobi Klintman will continue spending time with Motor City.
According to the injury report, Klintman remains on assignment as the Pistons prepare for a bout against the Utah Jazz.
Earlier this week, Klintman returned to the court after dealing with a calf injury throughout the first stretch of the 2024-2025 regular season. In his G League debut, Klintman scored eight points on 38 percent shooting from the field. He tacked on two rebounds, two assists, and one steal.
It’s unclear if the Pistons have any plans to elevate Klintman soon. However, as Detroit remains shorthanded heading into the Jazz matchup, they won’t be expediting Klintman’s official debut.