Detroit Pistons Will Miss Multiple Key Players vs Bucks
Sunday’s action between the Detroit Pistons and the Milwaukee Bucks doesn’t hold a ton of weight. Since the Bucks defeated the Pistons on Friday night, they managed to lock in the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference, while the Pistons clinched the sixth spot.
As expected, both sides have listed some key names on the injury report. Cade Cunningham stands out for Detroit, but the All-Star guard is listed as probable. Barring any sudden changes, the Pistons expect to have Cunningham on board for the afternoon.
The same can’t be said about Isaiah Stewart and Ausar Thompson, though. Both of the key role players are expected to miss the season finale.
According to the official NBA injury report, the veteran center Stewart is dealing with inflammation in his right knee. As a result, the defensive standout will miss his second game in a row.
The last time Stewart suited up for the Pistons was when they faced the New York Knicks on Thursday night. Checking in off the bench for 22 minutes, Stewart fouled out late in the game. When the Pistons hosted the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday, Detroit ruled him out. While Stewart doesn’t seem to be dealing with anything severe, the veteran big man will get some extended time off before playoffs.
The second-year wing Ausar Thompson is in a similar boat. According to the injury report, the sophomore is dealing with left knee patellar tendinopathy. Prior to Sunday’s action, Thompson has played in 44 games in a row. He started all of those matchups while averaging 24 minutes of playing time.
When the season started, Thompson missed the first 18 games of the year as he wasn’t medically cleared to play. Since making his season debut, Thompson has missed just four matchups for Detroit. While he’s on quite the run with his availability, the athletic wing will get the afternoon on Sunday and look forward to his first playoff run in the NBA.
