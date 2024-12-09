Detroit Pistons Win vs Knicks Reveals Crazy Cade Cunningham Fact
Over the years, playing the New York Knicks might’ve been dreadful for the Detroit Pistons. After all, they struggled to beat them for so many seasons.
Prior to Saturday night’s game between the Pistons and the Knicks at Madison Square Garden, the last Pistons win over New York occurred on November 6, 2019. At the time, the Pistons secured their eighth win in a row over the Knicks with a 122-102 victory.
Former Detroit Pistons big man Andre Drummond was the face of the team at the time, as he scored 27 points and posted 12 rebounds. Since then, the Knicks fired off 16-straight wins over the Pistons, including a blowout win earlier this year in Detroit.
When the Pistons finally snapped the streak, it revealed a crazy Cade Cunningham fact…
The last time the Pistons defeated the Knicks, Cunningham was a high school hooper.
Over the next year, Cunningham starred at Oklahoma State. After making 27 appearances, averaging 20 points, six rebounds, and four assists, Cunningham entered the 2021 NBA Draft. He was selected No. 1 overall by the rebuilding Pistons.
Since joining the Pistons, Cunningham has had six matchups against the Knicks before Sunday’s game.
Years after the Pistons’ last win over the Knicks, Cunningham would put together one of the more impressive showings in his career, picking up his fifth triple-double of the season by producing 29 points, 10 rebounds, and 15 assists.
Cade Cunningham Moves Up NBA’s Triple-Double Leaderboard
Throughout the 2024-2025 NBA season, Cade Cunningham has been climbing the Detroit Pistons’ triple-double leaderboard.
Earlier this season, Cunningham surpassed Blake Griffin, Dave Bing, and Dave DeBusschere by acquiring his fourth triple-double in his career. After tying Bob Lanier, Cunningham passed him and got on the same page as Isiah Thomas.
Now that Cunningham has moved past Thomas, he’s left only chasing Grant Hill. Cunningham’s got a long way to go. In 435 games with the Pistons, Hill was just one triple-double shy of having 30 in his career. Cunningham is on pace to compete with Hill’s history.
At this point in the season, Cunningham has secured the third spot for himself on the NBA’s seasonal leaderboard, surpassing Sacramento Kings star Domantas Sabonis.
In 21 games, Cunningham has produced five triple-doubles. Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James ranks in front of him with seven triple-doubles in 23 games.
To no surprise, the multi-time MVP Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic is leading the way in the NBA with nine triple-doubles in 19 games.