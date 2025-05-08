All Pistons

Does Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Rumored Trade List Include Pistons?

If Giannis Antetokounmpo is looking for a trade, could he be on the Detroit Pistons' radar?

Justin Grasso

Dec 3, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) walks off the court after their win over the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
Dec 3, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) walks off the court after their win over the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images / Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
In this story:

Another early exit from the NBA Playoffs is expected to create another offseason filled with rumors surrounding the Milwaukee Bucks superstar, Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Detroit Pistons’ rival is no stranger to this game.

Antetokounmpo, like many NBA superstars, wants to be where he can win at. With the Bucks far away from their title-winning ways, many assume that a trade request could be on the horizon sooner rather than later. An NBA Insider recently suggested that there might be a trade list laid out by the standout big man.

Does the rumored list include the Pistons? As of early May, no.

“I poked around a little bit a few days ago and the initial thing I got from one person was just like some rumblings that it’s already just the big cities,” said The Ringer’s Howard Beck.

  • Los Angeles Clippers
  • Los Angeles Lakers
  • New York Knicks
  • Brooklyn Nets
  • Chicago Bulls
  • Houston Rockets (possibly)

“Not a big market, but a glamour market, mid-size market,” Beck explained. “I think they threw Chicago in there. I can’t remember if Houston came up, it should. So first is like where does Giannis want to go and do they honor that? Because again, back to Damian Lillard, you’re not obligated to honor it. The second piece is then what does the bidding war look like?”

Winning is important for a star’s desires, but the market matters more than fans expect. That’s where a team like the Pistons is a hard sell.

Giannis Antetokounmp
Dec 3, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) walks off the court at halftime during their game against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images / Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

While the Bucks could trade Antetokounmpo to any destination they want, the organization would likely honor his wishes. And when it comes to a division rival like the Pistons, Milwaukee could be a lot more hesitant to send him to a team they would have to face four times a year.

The Pistons have proved to be a playoff-caliber team with their current roster, which lacks a co-All-Star for Cade Cunningham. If they are searching for an established All-Star sidekick for the first-time All-Star, Antetokounmpo would be the best-cast addition to upgrade the power forward position.

However, any team looking to acquire Antetokounmpo would have to be prepared to sell a ton of assets. The Pistons are ready to take another step, but they don’t seem to see themselves in a position to make such a large move after making the playoffs for the first time since 2019.

Antetokounmpo will be a name to keep an eye on, but the Pistons don’t seem to be on his radar right now.

More Pistons on SI

feed

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation. Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association. Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News