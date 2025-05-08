Does Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Rumored Trade List Include Pistons?
Another early exit from the NBA Playoffs is expected to create another offseason filled with rumors surrounding the Milwaukee Bucks superstar, Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Detroit Pistons’ rival is no stranger to this game.
Antetokounmpo, like many NBA superstars, wants to be where he can win at. With the Bucks far away from their title-winning ways, many assume that a trade request could be on the horizon sooner rather than later. An NBA Insider recently suggested that there might be a trade list laid out by the standout big man.
Does the rumored list include the Pistons? As of early May, no.
“I poked around a little bit a few days ago and the initial thing I got from one person was just like some rumblings that it’s already just the big cities,” said The Ringer’s Howard Beck.
- Los Angeles Clippers
- Los Angeles Lakers
- New York Knicks
- Brooklyn Nets
- Chicago Bulls
- Houston Rockets (possibly)
“Not a big market, but a glamour market, mid-size market,” Beck explained. “I think they threw Chicago in there. I can’t remember if Houston came up, it should. So first is like where does Giannis want to go and do they honor that? Because again, back to Damian Lillard, you’re not obligated to honor it. The second piece is then what does the bidding war look like?”
Winning is important for a star’s desires, but the market matters more than fans expect. That’s where a team like the Pistons is a hard sell.
While the Bucks could trade Antetokounmpo to any destination they want, the organization would likely honor his wishes. And when it comes to a division rival like the Pistons, Milwaukee could be a lot more hesitant to send him to a team they would have to face four times a year.
The Pistons have proved to be a playoff-caliber team with their current roster, which lacks a co-All-Star for Cade Cunningham. If they are searching for an established All-Star sidekick for the first-time All-Star, Antetokounmpo would be the best-cast addition to upgrade the power forward position.
However, any team looking to acquire Antetokounmpo would have to be prepared to sell a ton of assets. The Pistons are ready to take another step, but they don’t seem to see themselves in a position to make such a large move after making the playoffs for the first time since 2019.
Antetokounmpo will be a name to keep an eye on, but the Pistons don’t seem to be on his radar right now.