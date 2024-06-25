Does Monty Williams’ Departure Affect Pistons’ Key Coaching Hire?
Recently, the Detroit Pistons added a new member to its coaching staff. Just weeks after hiring Trajan Langdon to become the President of Basketball Operations, the former New Orleans Pelicans executive brought over assistant coach, Fred Vinson.
At the time of the hire, the move was praised by many. With Vinson earning his stripes as a prominent assistant in the NBA, he was an exciting addition to Monty Williams’ staff.
But then the Pistons made a key change, which led to necessary questions being asked.
Monty Williams was let go after just one season in Detroit. Despite having five years left on his deal, being owed over $60 million, the Pistons decided it would be best to move in a different direction.
Typically, when coaches get canned, their staff of assistants tend to land on the chopping block as well. Many wondered about Vinson’s future with the Pistons after the call on Williams was made.
According to The Athletic’s James Edwards, the Pistons are sure Vinson is going to join the Pistons and remain as a top assistant on the next coach’s staff.
From 1994 to 2007, Vinson had a professional playing career — mostly outside of the NBA. After he wrapped up his run as a player, Vinson joined the Los Angeles Clippers as an assistant coach. His run with the Clippers would last two seasons before he made a move to New Orleans.
Since 2010, Vinson has coached the Hornets/Pelicans, working with multiple head coaches. The Pistons will become his third stop as an assistant, where he acquires a major role on a young team that’s looking to develop a group of young guards working to take their game to a new level.
At this stage, the Pistons are in the midst of a coaching search. So far, several candidates have been linked to Detroit’s search. Former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff is the most recent head coach on the radar. Two prominent assistants, Sean Sweeney and Micah Nori, have been mentioned in the first batch of candidates as well.