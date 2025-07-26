Duncan Robinson Applauds Detroit Pistons' Atmosphere
This offseason, Duncan Robinson underwent a massive change in the NBA. Following an extended run with the Miami Heat, he has joined the Detroit Pistons via sign-and-trade. As he embarks on this new journey, the sharpshooting forward appears to be enjoying the change of scenery.
Earlier this week, Robinson and a handful of other NBA players appeared on "The Old Man and The Three" podcast. During his appearance, he opened up on what he's enjoyed through the early stages of integrating himself with the Pistons. Robinson cited all the youth on the roster and how it has helped build an exciting atmosphere within the group.
"Majority of those guys are in their low, mid twenties," Robinson said. "Just right from the jump just the energy and the youthful exuberance that they have...We've been out here just for a couple days doing a little minicamp and it's been fun. Competing, being with these guys in the gym, just excited."
Heading into this chapter of his career, Robinson finds himself in a whole new situation. As one of the more experienced players on the roster, he'll be called upon to be a leader on and off the floor. Given his vast playoff experience with the Heat, he can teach a lot to the young group about what it takes to win at the highest level.
Aside from being a mentor, the Pistons also brought in Robinson for his skill set. As an effective outside shooter, he'll be tasked with spacing the floor for Cade Cunningham and others. Given his abilities to shoot off the catch and move without the ball, he should be an ideal complement for the All-Star guard point guard.