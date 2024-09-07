Eight-Year NBA Veteran Reps Detroit Pistons in Latest Workout
The Detroit Pistons are set to welcome a handful of new veterans for the 2024-2025 NBA season. The eight-year former first-round pick Malik Beasley is one of them.
Although the Pistons haven’t gathered for their 2024 training camp just yet, Beasley has been putting in offseason work and supporting his new team in the process.
In a recent workout montage, Beasley donned a Detroit Pistons Basketball shirt.
Despite having a ton of cap space heading into the free agency market, the Pistons didn’t break the bank with an All-Star signing. However, they were productive once the signing period opened up and inked complementary role players to add to Cade Cunningham’s squad.
Beasley enters Detroit with plenty of experience under his belt. Back in 2016, Beasley left Florida State and landed on the Denver Nuggets as the NBA’s 19th overall pick that year.
There wasn’t much of a role for Beasley through his first two seasons in Denver. He averaged fewer than four points in 84 games. By year three, Beasley’s role increased. He averaged 23 minutes on the floor, appearing in 81 games. He even picked up 18 starts.
Beasley would produce 11 points and three rebounds per game. In year three, Beasley averaged 40 percent from three. After seeing the court for 41 games with the Nuggets in year four, Beasley was moved to the Minnesota Timberwolves. He spent two and a half seasons with the Timberwolves before getting traded to the Utah Jazz. Midway through the 2022-2023 season, Beasley was dealt to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Last summer, Beasley hit the open market before signing with the Milwaukee Bucks. He started all but two of the 79 games he played. Averaging nearly 30 minutes of playing time, Beasley recorded 11 points per game on 41 percent shooting from three.
As a 39 percent shooter from three through nearly 500 games in his career, Beasley is an ideal fit for the Pistons. The 27-year-old might not stick around in Detroit for a long time, but he fills a temporary need as Cunningham could use plenty of shooting around him.