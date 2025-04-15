Ex-Pistons Exec ‘Finalizing’ Deal to Join Pelicans Front Office
Just one day after announcing the firing of David Griffin, the New Orleans Pelicans are reportedly finalizing a deal to bring on Detroit Pistons legend Joe Dumars to oversee the front office.
via @ShamsCharania: Hall of Famer Joe Dumars is finalizing a deal to become the new president of basketball operations of the New Orleans Pelicans, sources tell ESPN. Dumars was president of the Pistons from 2000-14, building the 2004 Detroit championship team. Now returns home to Louisiana.
On Monday morning, shortly after the Pelicans parted ways with Griffin, Dumars was linked as a top candidate to be a replacement. With no other names tossed in the mix, it became clear Dumars was the frontrunner. Roughly 24 hours later, he’s finalizing a deal to make it official.
Although New Orleans becomes a homecoming for Dumars, being that he was born in Louisiana, the executive’s NBA home is in Detroit.
In 1985, Dumars was the 18th overall pick for the Pistons. He appeared in over 1,000 games throughout his career, which ended in 1999. Dumars spent his entire career playing for the Pistons. When he transitioned to a front-office role right after playing, he stuck with Detroit.
Dumars found success as an executive with the Pistons. In 2002-2003, he was the NBA’s Executive of the Year. In 2004, the Pistons won the NBA Finals. In 14 seasons, the Pistons had an overall winning record, positing victories in over 52 percent of their games. Dumars’ teams made six Eastern Conference Finals appearances and two NBA Finals appearances.
During Griffin’s tenure as the top executive, the Pelicans clinched two playoff appearances. They never made it out of the first round. While Dumars hasn’t had any front-office role since his short time in Sacramento, he returns to a struggling New Orleans team that has major question marks surrounding its top star, Zion Williamson.