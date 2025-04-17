Ex-Pistons Exec Scott Perry Expected to Join Kings
It’s become a busy week for former front office executives who used to work for the Detroit Pistons. Just one day after the New Orleans Pelicans finalized the hiring of Joe Dumars, the Sacramento Kings are expected to hire Scott Perry as their new general manager.
The move comes fresh off a loss in the NBA Play-In Tournament for Sacramento. On Wednesday night, the Kings played the Dallas Mavericks and came up short in the battle for another chance at the eighth seed. Not long after the game concluded, it was reported that the Kings parted ways with Monte McNair.
Perry quickly moves in on the job after previously spending some time in Sacramento’s front office.
via @ShamsCharania: The Sacramento Kings are finalizing a deal to hire longtime NBA executive Scott Perry as their new general manager, sources tell ESPN. Perry spent three months with the Kings in 2017 before leaving for the Knicks. Perry started his exec career in 2000 with Detroit.
The Detroit-born executive had a coaching career that started in 1988 at the University of Detroit Mercy. Eventually, he landed a job as an assistant at the University of Michigan. He landed a head coaching job at Eastern Kentucky from 1997 to 2000. His college coaching career concluded in 2000, as he joined Joe Dumars in the Pistons’ front office.
Perry was a part of a successful era for Detroit basketball. The team went to the Eastern Conference Finals six times, winning twice. The Pistons won the 2004 NBA Championship.
Eventually, Perry branched out and joined the Seattle SuperSonics (now the Oklahoma City Thunder) for one year in 2007. Perry returned to Detroit for multiple years before picking up stops in Orlando, Sacramento, and New York. Perry makes his return to California to help get the Kings back on track.