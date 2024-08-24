Former Bucks Veteran Explains Joining Detroit Pistons in Free Agency
The Detroit Pistons had cap space to spend this offseason, but they weren’t viewed as a hotspot for free-agent players. After failing to exceed 20 wins in the past two seasons, it was assumed Detroit would struggle to lure in helpful players.
They might not have landed one of the top All-Star free agents, but the Pistons are excited to bring in some experienced veterans to come in and help the young prospects develop.
Former Milwaukee Bucks sharpshooter Malik Beasley became one of the team’s recent additions through the free agency market.
Recently, he explained his thought process behind joining a rebuilding squad after spending time with a playoff contender.
“The family and the dawg atmosphere—I wanted to be a part of that with [Jalen Duren] and [Isaiah Stewart],” Beasley told reporters. “Then also just help Cade [Cunningham] out. They need shooting here, and I wanted to be one of the top dogs in that category. Then Coach J.B. [Bickerstaff], he’s an amazing guy, and I’m ready to work.”
This summer’s top priority was to surround the franchise player, Cade Cunningham, with reliable shooters. Being in the NBA since 2016, Beasley established himself as a proven effecient three-point shooter. Through eight seasons, Beasley averaged just under 40 percent from deep.
In 2016, Beasley landed with the Denver Nuggets in the first round. He spent four seasons with the Nuggets before getting moved to the Minnesota Timberwolves. After three years in Minnesota, Beasley had stints with the Utah Jazz and the Los Angeles Lakers in 2022-2023.
Last year, Beasley signed with the Bucks for the 2023-2024 NBA season. He appeared in 79 games, picking up 77 starts. Beasley averaged 11 points and four rebounds while knocking down 41 percent of his threes.
Beasley likely won’t be in Detroit for long, but he’ll have a useful role in 2024-2025 as the Pistons look to avoid the bottom of the Eastern Conference once again. It’s a different situation for Beasley these days, but he fully embraces the challenge.