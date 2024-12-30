Former Celtics First-Rounder Traded to Detroit Pistons G League Squad
The Detroit Pistons’ developmental roster added a former first-rounder from the Boston Celtics recently.
Late last week, the Motor City Cruise announced they had struck a trade with the Utah Jazz affiliate, the Salt Lake City Stars.
“We have announced a trade, acquiring the returning rights to guard Romeo Langford and a 2026 first-round pick,” MC Cruise wrote.
“In exchange, Dereon Seabron will head to the Salt Lake City Stars.”
Back in 2019, Langford wrapped up a stint at Indiana and joined the NBA Draft player pool. When the Boston Celtics went on the clock with the 14th overall pick, they picked up Langford.
During his lone run in the NCAA, Langford shot 45 percent from the field to score 17 points per game. He averaged five rebounds and two assists per outing during his freshman season.
In three seasons with the Celtics, Langford made 94 appearances on the court, including 11 starts. He averaged four points, two rebounds, and one assist per game. He posted averages of 40 percent from the field and 31 percent from three.
In February 2022, Langford was moved in a trade to the San Antonio Spurs. He was a critical piece that helped the Celtics land the standout Derrick White.
Langford didn’t play much in 2021-2022, but his last showing in the NBA included 43 games with the Spurs, involving a career-high 21 starts. Langford produced seven points per game on 47 percent shooting in nearly 20 minutes of action per night.
Last season, Langford played in 13 games with the Salt Lake City Stars. He’s currently away from the G League, playing for BCM Gravelines-Dunkerque in France. If and when Langford returns to the States for G League play, he’ll suit up for the Cruise.