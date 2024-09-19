Former Detroit Pistons Big Man Parts Ways With NBA
It appears the NBA might’ve seen the last of former Detroit Pistons big man Boban Marjanovic.
According to ESPN, Marjanovic is making a return to Europe, signing with Fenerbahçe.
Before making his way to the NBA, Boban played for a handful of teams in Europe. In 2010, he went undrafted. By 2015, the big man reached a deal to join the San Antonio Spurs.
For 54 games, Boban averaged nearly ten minutes on the court for the Spurs. He produced six points and four rebounds per game. At the end of his rookie season, Marjanovic hit the free agency market as a restricted free agent.
The Pistons entered the market for Marjanovic and made an intriguing offer. The young center received a three-year deal, worth over $20 million from the Pistons. Although the Spurs could’ve matched it, they declined. Marjanovic fired up a run in Detroit for the 2016-2017 NBA season.
During his sophomore effort, Boban appeared in 35 games off the bench for Detroit. During his first run with the Pistons, Boban averaged six points and four rebounds. In his second season with the Pistons, the big man made just 19 appearances on the court. He averaged six points and three rebounds.
In late January 2018, Marjanovic was included in a trade between the Pistons and the Los Angeles Clippers. He was a piece in the package for Blake Griffin. Boban finished the 2018-2018 year off by appearing in 20 games with the Clippers.
The run in LA would last just 36 more games for Boban in 2018-2019. Midway through the season, Marjanovic was moved to the Philadelphia 76ers. Atfer a short run with the Sixers, he spent the next three seasons with the Dallas Mavericks.
The most recent run from the veteran center was on the Houston Rockets. In 2022-2023, Marjanovic appeared in 31 games. Last year, he came off the bench for just 14 outings. Over that stretch, the veteran big man produced three points and four rebounds per game.
The 36-year-old Serbian veteran is now gearing up for a fresh start in Europe.