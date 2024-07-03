Former Detroit Pistons Coach Makes Critical Decision on Lakers Job
The Detroit Pistons might’ve made a lot of changes lately, but they aren’t alone. With a handful of teams parting ways with their head coaches from the start of the 2023-2024 NBA season, a lot of staffs have seen changes as a result.
Recently, it’s been reported that the Los Angeles Lakers’ new head coach JJ Redick was targeting a member of the Pistons’ front office. Dwane Casey, a former coach, was a candidate for Redick.
It took some time for Casey to decide what he wanted to do, but it seems he’ll stick around in Detroit. According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, Casey has “withdrawn” his name for consideration in LA.
It took time, and the period without a decision meant Casey actually considered heading out West to get back into the coaching cycle. Per the report, Casey didn’t want to uproot his family, leaving him in Michigan with the Pistons.
The last time Casey coached, the Pistons finished with a 17-65 record. It was clear Casey was headed towards the free agency market, but he decided to step down and took on an opportunity to move to the Pistons’ front office instead.
When Casey’s time with Detroit concluded, he wrapped a five-year tenure. In 384 games, the Pistons went 121-263. They made the playoffs on just one occasion, as Casey oversaw most of the Pistons’ rebuild. When he left, he was replaced by Monty Williams.
Being that the Lakers is Redick’s first professional coaching job, he could use all of the veteran experience alongside him he can get. Since Casey has coached in the NCAA for ten years, and has been around the NBA since 1994, he has more than enough experience to hold a job as an assistant. The last time he coached as an assistant, Casey was a member of the Dallas Mavericks’ organization in 2011.
It’s unclear if coaching in the future is an option or not for Casey, but it’s apparent the Lakers won’t land his services. For now, Casey will stick around in the Pistons’ front office, as they navigate through a new era under President of Basketball Operations Trajan Langdon.