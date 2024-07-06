Former Detroit Pistons First-Rounder Cut From Olympics Roster
Former Detroit Pistons guard Killian Hayes looked forward to getting back on the court to compete for France ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics. Although he’s been preparing to join the star-studded French team, Hayes reportedly won’t be suiting up after all.
According to Eurohoops.net, Killian Hayes has been left off of France’s Preliminary roster ahead of the Olympics.
The 22-year-old will have to remain patient before returning to competition.
Last season, Hayes wrapped up a four-year run with the Pistons. Although he was considered a potential trade candidate throughout his fourth season, the Pistons couldn’t find a team to deal the veteran guard to, leaving them to make the decision to cut Hayes instead.
Despite hitting the free agency market, Hayes didn’t land somewhere else for the second half of the 2023-2024 NBA season. He remains a free agent just said before the 2024 market opens again.
In 2020, Hayes was the seventh-overall pick. The Pistons banked big on Hayes to come from overseas and become a core piece for years to come. After appearing in just 26 games during his rookie season, Hayes garnered a key role during his sophomore campaign.
In 2021-2022, Hayes started in 40 games, making 66 total appearances. The following year, he started in 56 out of 76 games, averaging ten points, three rebounds, and six assists.
Last year, Hayes got the opportunity to play under head coach Monty Williams. The first-year Pistons head coach took a liking to the young veteran at first, starting him in 31 games, offering 24 minutes on a nightly basis. Although his efficiency was at a career-high, the bar was quite low based on his first three seasons.
Hayes averaged seven points while shooting 41 percent from the field and 30 percent from beyond the arc.
As the Pistons made major changes at the 2024 trade deadline, Hayes was left off the roster moving forward. It’s unclear if, when, and where Hayes will get another opportunity to compete in the NBA, but it was clear it was time for the Pistons to move on when they did.
Unfortunately for the former high-end pick, Hayes won’t get a chance to showcase his improvements on an International stage.