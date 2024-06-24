Former Detroit Pistons GM's Next Move Revealed
Former Detroit Pistons General Manager Troy Weaver has found his next move.
For weeks following his departure from Detroit, there was speculation surrounding a potential move to the Washington Wizards, where Weaver has familiarity. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Weaver is indeed D.C. bound for next season.
Per Wojnarowski, Weaver is set to join the Wizards' front office as a Senior Adviser.
Weaver, a D.C. native, started his front office career back in 2007 wit the Utah Jazz. After serving a role as scout, Weaver landed a promotion and became the Director of Player Personnel for the Jazz in 2007.
The following year, Weaver landed an opportunity to join the Oklahoma City Thunder as the front office's Assistant General Manager. Weaver made a name for himself in OKC, which helped him land the opportunity to work with the Detroit Pistons as they embarked on a rebuild.
Weaver's stint in Detroit didn't go as planned. Although he made some key moves for the franchise, including drafting the team's starting point guard Cade Cunningham, the former GM's tenure was mostly met with cricism.
By the time the Pistons added Trajan Langdon to the front office, hiring him as the President of Basketball Operations, Weaver was reportedly offered a new position in the scouting department. The former GM declined, allowing himself to become a free agent, who could seek out a new opportunity.
Weaver once again joins a rebuilding situation with the Wizards. The last time the Wizards competed in the playoffs was during the 2020-2021 NBA season. At the time, Washington lost 4-1 to the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round.
Since then, the Wizards have finished outside of the Eastern Conference's top ten. Last season, Washington achieved just one more win over the Pistons, who finished with 14 victories on the year.