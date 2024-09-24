Former Detroit Pistons Sharpshooter Remains a Free Agent
With training camp less than two weeks away, teams are finalizing their preseason rosters before October. Former Detroit Pistons veteran sharpshooter Danilo Gallinari is still in search of his next team.
The 36-year-old Italian forward had a busy 2023-2024 season as he moved three times. After the 2021-2022 NBA season, Gallinari landed on the Boston Celtics after getting traded away by the Atlanta Hawks.
Unfortunately, an injury sidelined Gallinari for the entire 2022-2023 season. Gallinari never ended up playing for Boston. Last summer, the veteran was dealt to the Washington Wizards.
Gallinari started the 2023-2024 season with 26 appearances for Washington. He averaged seven points on 43 percent shooting from the field. From three, Gallinari had an uncharacteristic stretch, draining just 31 percent of his shots.
At the 2024 trade deadline, the Wizards moved Gallinari. The Detroit Pistons swapped veterans and acquired Mike Muscala and Gallinari in exchange for Marvin Bagley and Isaiah Livers.
In Detroit, Gallinari played in just six games. He shot well from the field, knocking down over 50 percent of his attempts and draining nearly 60 percent of his threes. Gallinari’s quick showcase with the Pistons ended with him averaging nearly nine points and two rebounds off the bench.
One month after debuting with the Pistons, Gallinari hit the free agency market by getting waived. It was clear the seasoned veteran was on the hunt for a playoff run.
He got one with the Milwaukee Bucks. Reuniting with Doc Rivers, Gallinari was hopeful of competing for a title last season. He played in 17 games with the Bucks, averaging fewer than ten minutes on the court. The forward struggled to find consistency as the Bucks closed out the regular season. In the playoffs, Gallinari had just three appearances, averaging four points and three rebounds.
When the 2023-2024 NBA season concluded, Gallinari became a free agent. In late September, that remains the case. It’s unclear if the veteran has generated any interest from an organization at this point in the offseason, but he’s reportedly waiting patiently for another NBA opportunity to come calling.
In over 700 games, Gallinari has averaged 15 points, five rebounds, and two assists on 38 percent shooting from three.