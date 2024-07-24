Former Detroit Pistons Standout Finds New Home in Eastern Conference
Earlier in the offseason, it seemed former Detroit Pistons guard Reggie Jackson would continue his career with the Denver Nuggets. Prior to the start of free agency, Jackson picked up his player option with the Nuggets, anticipating another season with the 2023 NBA Champions.
The Nuggets had other plans, though. In a six-team trade, the Nuggets moved Jackson to the Charlotte Hornets. For a 34-year-old reserve with gas still left in the tank, a rebuilding situation out in Charlotte isn’t necessarily the best situation.
Therefore, the Hornets decided to waive Jackson this week.
What’s next for Reggie Jackson?
As Jackson prepares to clear waivers, the veteran guard is on pace to sign a deal with the Philadelphia 76ers. For the first time since the 2019-2020 NBA season, Jackson is back in the Eastern Conference.
Most of Jackson’s career was spent in the West. After he was selected 24th overall in the 2011 NBA Draft, Jackson started his career with the Oklahoma City Thunder. His run in OKC would last four seasons. In the midst of year four, Jackson landed in a deal that sent him to Detroit.
The veteran’s run with the Pistons remains his longest tenure with a franchise. Across six seasons, Jackson appeared in nearly 300 games for the Pistons. For the most part, he was a full-time starter. Jackson averaged 16 points and six rebounds while hitting on 42 percent of his shots.
During his time with the Pistons, Jackson helped take the charge on two playoff runs. In eight total postseason games, he averaged 16 points and eight rebounds, knocking down 44 percent of his field goals.
Jackson’s stint with the Pistons ended in February 2020 when he reached a contract buyout. From there, he signed with the Los Angeles Clippers. Jackson played four seasons with the Clippers. He was traded and waived during the 2022-2023 season. The veteran signed with the Nuggets, helping them ahead of their championship run.
Last year, Jackson appeared in all 82 games for the Nuggets. He produced ten points per game, knocking down 43 percent of his shots and 36 percent of his threes. In the playoffs, Jackson averaged roughly ten minutes off the bench. The Nuggets failed to make another championship run for a repeat.
As Jackson lands back in the Eastern Conference, he anticipates a reserve role with the Sixers, where he joins another playoff contender ahead of the 2024-2025 NBA season.
