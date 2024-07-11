Former Rockets Coach Reportedly Leaves Detroit Pistons
Soon, the Detroit Pistons will finalize their coaching staff under J.B. Bickerstaff. According to The Athletic’s James Edwards III, former Houston Rockets head coach Stephen Silas is not expected to be a part of the staff.
Silas is reportedly no longer with the team.
Last offseason, Silas found himself searching for a new home. After spending three seasons as the head coach of the Houston Rockets, he was let go after a 22-60 season in 2022-2023.
When the Pistons moved on from Dwane Casey, hiring former Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams to take over, Silas was brought in to join the Pistons as a top assistant.
The Pistons struggled in the first year under Williams’ leadership. After going 17-65 prior to Williams’ arrival, the Pistons achieved a record of 14-68 in 2023-2024. After a historically bad run, the Pistons decided to make major changes to the coaching staff and the front office. Williams was a part of those changes, getting let go just one year into his six-season deal.
It appears that Silas won’t stick around. It’s unclear if Bickerstaff had plans to retain him or not, but the former Rockets head coach is expected to move on.
Since 2000, Silas has held assistant positions, beginning with the Hornets’ organization, where he had two different stints. In 2003, he picked up a job with the Cleveland Cavaliers before going to the Golden State Warriors in 2006. By 2018, Silas was a member of the Dallas Mavericks’ staff.
His time coaching under Rick Carlisle helped Silas earn an opportunity to coach the Rockets. Unfortunately, his first run as a head coach with a rebuilding team did not go as planned.
In 236 games, Silas holds a record of 59-117. The Rockets missed the playoffs each season he was in charge. He hasn’t garnered much head coach interest since leaving Houston, but Silas could find himself in another role somewhere else in the near future.